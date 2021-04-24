iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,285 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock remained flat at $$117.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.