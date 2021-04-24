iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

