iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,483,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,283,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.15 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

