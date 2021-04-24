Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Shares Down 0.1%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €47.40 ($55.76) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). 211 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.45 ($55.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.50 and a 200 day moving average of €47.56.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

