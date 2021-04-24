ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Danske cut ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

