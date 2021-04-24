iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 148,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
