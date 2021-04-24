iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 148,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

