ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Trimmed by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,904 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for about 3.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.