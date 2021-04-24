J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
JCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.15.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.