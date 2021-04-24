J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

