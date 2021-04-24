Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) Insider Buys A$13,920.00 in Stock

Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR) insider Luke Martino bought 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,920.00 ($9,942.86).

About Jadar Resources

Jadar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties in the Republic of Serbia and Austria. The company holds 100% interest in 4 exploration licenses covering an area of 258 square kilometers in Serbia; and an 80% interest in 8 projects comprising 136 exploration permits covering an area of 64.2 square kilometers in Austria.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jadar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.