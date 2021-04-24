Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.