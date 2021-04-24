Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

