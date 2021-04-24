Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nine Dragons Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Shares of NDGPY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

