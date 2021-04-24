Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of JIXAY stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $90.91.
About Jiangxi Copper
