Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JIXAY stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

