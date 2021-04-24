John Kearon Sells 116,568 Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 116,568 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £279,763.20 ($365,512.41).

SYS1 opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.26) on Friday. System1 Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.62 million and a PE ratio of -31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.26.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

