JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in JOYY by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,938,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $99.10 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

