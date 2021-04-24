JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 37,794 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $898.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

