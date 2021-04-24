JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.