JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,569 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

