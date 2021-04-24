JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Embraer worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.