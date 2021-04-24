JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

