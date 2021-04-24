JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,051. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

