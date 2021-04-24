JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 182,739 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 6,091,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get FTS International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE FTSI opened at $23.30 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.