JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 11,706 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $679,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,866 shares in the company, valued at $109,551,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $2,500,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,799.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.