JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

