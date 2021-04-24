JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.40.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

