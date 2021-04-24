JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

USO opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

