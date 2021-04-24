JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

