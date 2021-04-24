JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 95,927 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

