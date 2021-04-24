Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 2,167 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

