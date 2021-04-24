Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $169.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.88 million to $171.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $159.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $707.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.48 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $750.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. Kadant has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

