KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski Sells 64,277 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32.

Jeff Kaminski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

