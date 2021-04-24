KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.