KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in KBR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.68 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

