KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to Buy

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $56.38 on Friday. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in KE by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $205,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

