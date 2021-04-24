Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €43.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE opened at €45.61 ($53.66) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.