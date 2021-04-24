Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €730.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €595.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €574.22. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

