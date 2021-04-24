Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kering alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $78.38. 31,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.