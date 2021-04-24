Kering’s (PPRUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

