KeyCorp Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $210.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.