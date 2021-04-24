KeyCorp Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

HXL stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

