Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

