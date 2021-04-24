Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

