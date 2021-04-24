Kimberly-Clark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 26,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,258 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

