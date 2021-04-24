Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of KGF stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 363.90 ($4.75). The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,536. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.81. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 367.50 ($4.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

