Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

