Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

