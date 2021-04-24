Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post sales of $129.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.69 million and the highest is $130.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $80.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $561.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $568.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $674.73 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $704.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. 95,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,176. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

