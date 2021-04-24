Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.91.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.54.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

