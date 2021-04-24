KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NYSE KREF opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.