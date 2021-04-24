KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Comcast makes up 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

